Advertisement

Health officials confirm 3,106 new coronavirus cases on Election Day

(NBC29)
By WILX News 10
Published: Nov. 3, 2020 at 3:22 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - As of November 3, Michigan health officials have reported 3,106 new confirmed cases of coronavirus with 43 deaths. The state total now sits at 187,995 cases and 7,400 deaths.

Clinton County reports 1,200 cases and 16 deaths.

Eaton County reports 1,250 cases and 11 deaths.

Ingham County reports 4,944 cases and 70 deaths.

Jackson County reports 2,085 cases and 68 deaths.

Shiawassee County reports 798 cases and 33 deaths.

The data is updated daily here.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Ichiban Japanese Steakhouse in Jackson warning of possible COVID-19 exposure

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Jake Draugelis
Officials are asking anyone who ate at Ichiban between Oct. 25 to Nov. 2 to self-monitor for symptoms.

News

Decision 2020: Michigan House of Representatives, 68th District

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WILX News 10
The position represents Lansing Township and Lansing.

News

Decision 2020: Michigan House of Representatives, 65th District

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WILX News 10
Rep. Sarah Lightner is challenged by Dem. Nancy Smith

News

DECISION 2020: Race for Shiawassee County Sheriff

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WILX News 10
Incumbent Brian BeGole is challenged by Owosso’s Joe Ibarra.

Latest News

News

DECISION 2020: Race for Ingham County Sheriff

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WILX News 10
Incumbent Wriggelsworth is challenged in this year’s election.

News

Suspect that ran from fatal accident taken into custody

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Krystle Holleman and Julie Williams
The two-car accident occurred Tuesday morning at Keystone and Pennsylvania in Lansing.

News

Hear Ye! Hear Ye! 96-year-old poll worker continues to brighten election day in unique way

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Spencer Soicher
If you listen closely at 7 a.m. on every first Tuesday in November, you may just hear Violent Lentz hollering.

News

DeWitt Charter Twp. Police returning to work in limited capacity

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Krystle Holleman
The move is effective immediately

News

Election Day Stress

Updated: 3 hours ago

News

20-year-old Grand Ledge native dies of lung condition exacerbated by COVID-19

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Jake Draugelis
She had contracted COVID-19, which lead to speculation over the cause of death.