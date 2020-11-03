Health officials confirm 3,106 new coronavirus cases on Election Day

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - As of November 3, Michigan health officials have reported 3,106 new confirmed cases of coronavirus with 43 deaths. The state total now sits at 187,995 cases and 7,400 deaths.

Clinton County reports 1,200 cases and 16 deaths.

Eaton County reports 1,250 cases and 11 deaths.

Ingham County reports 4,944 cases and 70 deaths.

Jackson County reports 2,085 cases and 68 deaths.

Shiawassee County reports 798 cases and 33 deaths.

The data is updated daily here.

