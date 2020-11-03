Fred Heumann Added to WILX-TV Staff

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Longtime Michigan sportscaster Fred Heumann is joining the sports staff at WILX-TV in Lansing. The station made the announcement Tuesday. Heumann’s exact starting date is to be determined. He has worked at various TV and radio stations in Lansing and Detroit, most recently WLNS-TV in Lansing. Heumann joins a staff that consists of Tim Staudt, Kellan Buddy and Natalie Kerwin. He will be involved in a variety of on air projects including at at least twice weekly his well known feature stories titled “The Heumann Touch.” Heumann is a Wednesday noon regular on Staudt on Sports radio, WVFN AM 730.

