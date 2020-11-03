FBI sets record for background checks on gun owners

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Monday the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) said it had set a new record.

The FBI conducted more firearm background checks this year than any year since it started keeping record in 1998.

Approximately 16.5 million checks have been conducted between January and October so far this year.

In 2019, the agency conducted approximately 12.3 million gun background checks. The numbers had been declining up until 2020. The previous record was set in 2016 when the FBI conducted 14.9 million checks.

