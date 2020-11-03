Everything you need to know on Election Day

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Here’s what you can expect on Election Day, and what you can do to make your voice heard:

There’s more than a presidential race on the ballot

Although the presidential race is important, this election includes more on the ballot. In addition to deciding who will have a seat in the Oval Office, voters will be asked to choose whether or not police will require a search warrant to go through their phone in the state of Michigan, who will be the state’s senator, and who will be on Michigan’s Supreme Court.

To view a sample ballot for your county, click HERE.

There are three ways to fill out a ballot this year.

“Straight ticket” - In a box near the top labeled as such, fill out the political party you wish to vote for. Then, all selections in the partisan section will default to your party selection.

“Split ticket” - Similar to straight ticket, but you can vote for individual candidates of your choice in any party. Choices will default to the party you choose unless you specify otherwise.

Case by case - Decide on each race individually. This is how most elections are held in states throughout the US, and is how the non-partisan section must be filled out.

Remember that even if you choose to vote straight or split ticket, you must still fill out your choices for the non-partisan portion of the ballot. Also, note that some races require more than one selection, as they’re filling more than one position.

Voting on Election Day

Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Election Day.

While voters are not required to wear a mask at polling places in Michigan, it is highly recommended to wear one anyway.

Apparel that supports a particular party or candidate, such as shirts, hats or masks, may not be worn within 100 feet of any polling location.

Voters will be able to open carry firearms at the polls. A decision by a judge blocked the ban put in place by Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson. Meaning, that the open carry of firearms will be permitted at polling places.

To vote in person in Michigan, you will be required to present at least one form of ID. It can be any of the following:

Michigan driver’s license or state-issued ID card

Driver’s license or personal identification card issued by another state

Federal or state government-issued photo identification

U.S. passport

Military ID with photo

Student identification with photo from a high school or accredited institution of higher learning

Tribal identification card with photo

Click HERE for information on individual election matchups.

If you have any issues while voting, call WILX newsroom at 517-393-0110 or email news-tips@wilx.com

You can follow the outcome of the 2020 general election as the results come in with WILX News 10. WATCH HERE on Election Day.

