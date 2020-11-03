Advertisement

Everything you need to know on Election Day

Here’s what you can expect at the polls.
Ballot Box
Ballot Box(MGN)
By WILX News 10
Published: Nov. 3, 2020 at 6:57 AM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Here’s what you can expect on Election Day, and what you can do to make your voice heard:

There’s more than a presidential race on the ballot

Although the presidential race is important, this election includes more on the ballot. In addition to deciding who will have a seat in the Oval Office, voters will be asked to choose whether or not police will require a search warrant to go through their phone in the state of Michigan, who will be the state’s senator, and who will be on Michigan’s Supreme Court.

To view a sample ballot for your county, click HERE.

There are three ways to fill out a ballot this year.

  • “Straight ticket” - In a box near the top labeled as such, fill out the political party you wish to vote for. Then, all selections in the partisan section will default to your party selection.
  • “Split ticket” - Similar to straight ticket, but you can vote for individual candidates of your choice in any party. Choices will default to the party you choose unless you specify otherwise.
  • Case by case - Decide on each race individually. This is how most elections are held in states throughout the US, and is how the non-partisan section must be filled out.

Remember that even if you choose to vote straight or split ticket, you must still fill out your choices for the non-partisan portion of the ballot. Also, note that some races require more than one selection, as they’re filling more than one position.

Voting on Election Day

Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Election Day.

While voters are not required to wear a mask at polling places in Michigan, it is highly recommended to wear one anyway.

Apparel that supports a particular party or candidate, such as shirts, hats or masks, may not be worn within 100 feet of any polling location.

Voters will be able to open carry firearms at the polls. A decision by a judge blocked the ban put in place by Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson. Meaning, that the open carry of firearms will be permitted at polling places.

To vote in person in Michigan, you will be required to present at least one form of ID. It can be any of the following:

  • Michigan driver’s license or state-issued ID card
  • Driver’s license or personal identification card issued by another state
  • Federal or state government-issued photo identification
  • U.S. passport
  • Military ID with photo
  • Student identification with photo from a high school or accredited institution of higher learning
  • Tribal identification card with photo

Click HERE for information on individual election matchups.

If you have any issues while voting, call WILX newsroom at 517-393-0110 or email news-tips@wilx.com

You can follow the outcome of the 2020 general election as the results come in with WILX News 10. WATCH HERE on Election Day.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Watch live 2020 Election Day coverage

Updated: 28 minutes ago
|
By WILX News 10
Watch live Election Day coverage from NBC

News

Puerto Rico to vote on statehood

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Krystle Holleman
It’s been a US territory since 1952.

News

USPS lagging with mail-in ballots

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Krystle Holleman
More than half the states in the US do not accept ballots that arrive after Election Day.

News

NYPD Aviation Unit monitoring Election Day

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Krystle Holleman
It’s part of an election security plan.

Latest News

News

Eta strengthens to category 4 hurricane

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Krystle Holleman
The last time a category 4 hurricane was recorded was 12 years ago.

News

11-3 A.M. Weather

Updated: 3 hours ago
11-3 A.M. Weather

News

Policing the polls

Updated: 8 hours ago
In a matter of hours, polling locations will open their doors for Election Day. Monday night, police and city clerks were preparing to keep mid-Michigan voters safe as they vote in-person on Tuesday.

News

Sen. Kamala Harris to visit Detroit on Election Day

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Gabrielle Reed
While awaiting election results like everyone else, Sen. Kamala Harris will be stopping by Detroit on Election Day for an event.

News

President Trump and VP Pence make final stop in Grand Rapids

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By WILX News 10
President Trump stops in Grand Rapids, MI right before the polls open.

News

East Lansing Police prepare for Election Day

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Rachel Sweet
In a matter of hours, polling locations will open their doors for election day. Monday night, police and city clerks were preparing to keep mid-Michigan voters safe as they vote in-person on Tuesday.