Eta strengthens to category 4 hurricane

The last time a category 4 hurricane was recorded was 12 years ago.
Hurricane Season 2020 story image.
Hurricane Season 2020 story image.(Charlie Ironmonger)
By Krystle Holleman
Published: Nov. 3, 2020 at 5:49 AM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
(WILX) - Yesterday Eta strengthened to a category 4 hurricane.

That’s extremely rare for this time of year. There have been only three category 4 hurricanes on record during November, the most recent being Hurricane Paloma in 2008.

This is the first time on record that three major hurricanes have formed in the Atlantic between October and November.

Eta is expected to make landfall in Nicaragua early this morning and experts fear it could get even stronger before making landfall.

Catastrophic wind damage, a destructive storm surge and life-threatening flash flooding is expected in parts of Central America. In areas with mountainous terrains, landslides are possible.

