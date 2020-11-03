Elway Tests Positive

-ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) - The Denver Broncos say general manager John Elway and team president Joe Ellis have tested positive for COVID-19. The team says both Elway and Ellis are experiencing mild symptoms and will work from home in self-isolation. The Broncos have had three assistant coaches go under the league’s COVID-19 protocols - Curtis Modkins, Mike Munchak and Ed Donatell - in addition to right guard Graham Glasgow, in addition to others in the building who have also been infected by the novel coronavirus.