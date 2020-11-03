Advertisement

Elway Tests Positive

KUSA/MGN
KUSA/MGN (KKTV)
Published: Nov. 3, 2020 at 5:06 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

-ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) - The Denver Broncos say general manager John Elway and team president Joe Ellis have tested positive for COVID-19. The team says both Elway and Ellis are experiencing mild symptoms and will work from home in self-isolation. The Broncos have had three assistant coaches go under the league’s COVID-19 protocols - Curtis Modkins, Mike Munchak and Ed Donatell - in addition to right guard Graham Glasgow, in addition to others in the building who have also been infected by the novel coronavirus.

Latest News

Sports

South Carolina Can Have Some Basketball Fans

Updated: 1 hour ago
Up to 3,500 may attend at least so far

Sports

Packers Have Covid Issues

Updated: 1 hour ago
Packers reeling after loss to Vikings last Sunday

Sports

Wisconsin Loses Second Straight Game to Covid

Updated: 1 hours ago
Michigan game next week is likely iffy

Sports

Fred Heumann Added to WILX-TV Staff

Updated: 1 hours ago
He once worked at WILX with Staudt in the 1980s

Latest News

Sports

In My View 11/2/2020: Big Ten basketball

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By Tim Staudt
For sure Big Ten basketball will be different from Big Ten football in that there is more schedule flexibility. There may be fewer games, 27 instead of 31 and few if any fans in the stands—but all the Big Ten games should be played because there are more dates available and basketball can play more than one game a week. Football just can’t do it which will affect the final standings in the Big Ten when the season ends next month in my view.

Sports

Happy Trade for a New York Jet

Updated: Nov. 2, 2020 at 4:56 PM EST
NFL trade deadline is tuesday

Sports

More Positive NFL Covid Cases Reported

Updated: Nov. 2, 2020 at 4:53 PM EST
NFL battling to stay safe

Sports

Florida Coach Fined

Updated: Nov. 2, 2020 at 4:50 PM EST
Florida and Missouri brawled this past Saturday

Sports

Honors For MSU’s Ricky White

Updated: Nov. 2, 2020 at 4:46 PM EST
Through two games White ranks fourth in Big Ten receiving.

Sports

MSU, Michigan Game Times Set For November 14

Updated: Nov. 2, 2020 at 4:42 PM EST
It will be four straight noon kickoffs for MSU