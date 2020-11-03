Election Results
Updated all day as results come in
Published: Nov. 3, 2020 at 10:36 AM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Proposals
State
- Proposal 1: Revises formula for how state and local park funds from trusts can be spent
- Proposal 2: Requires search warrant to access a person’s electronic data
Local
- Eaton Rapids - Public school bonding
- Grass Lake Township - Road Improvements Contract and Bond Proposition
- Jackson - Charter Amendments for filling council vacancies
- Jackson - Proposal to change local candidate filing procedures
- Vandercook Lake Public Schools Operating Mileage
Races
National
- President of the United States
State
Local
- Congressional: 1st district
- Congressional: 2nd district
- Congressional: 3rd district
- Congressional: 4th district
- Congressional: 5th district
- Congressional: 6th district
- Congressional: 7th district
- Congressional: 8th district
- Congressional: 9th district
- Congressional: 10th district
- Congressional: 11th district
- Congressional: 12th district
- Congressional: 13th district
- Congressional: 14th district
- House of Representatives: 4th district
- House of Representatives: 58th district
- House of Representatives: 64th district
- House of Representatives: 67th district
- House of Representatives: 69th district
- House of Representatives: 71st district
- House of Representatives: 93rd district
- Eaton County Sheriff
- Jackson County Sheriff
