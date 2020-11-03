Advertisement

Election Results

Updated all day as results come in
(Alex Bengel/KTVF)
By WILX News 10
Published: Nov. 3, 2020 at 10:36 AM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
  • President of the United States

96 year-old Wheatfield Twp. poll worker has been brightening election day for 70+ years

Updated: 2 hours ago
Violet Lentz has been opening polls in Wheatfield Twp the same way for decades.

Decision 2020: US Rep. Brenda Lawrence facing Republican challenger Robert Patrick

Updated: 15 hours ago
By Jake Draugelis
Michigan’s 14th Congressional District.

Decision 2020: US Rep. Rashida Tlaib faces David Dudenhoefer

Updated: 15 hours ago
Michigan’s 13th Congressional District.

Decision 2020: US Rep. Dingell facing 2 challengers

Updated: 15 hours ago
By Jake Draugelis
Michigan’s 12th Congressional District.

Decision 2020: U.S. Rep. Haley Stevens faces Eric Esshaki in the 11th Congressional District

Updated: 15 hours ago
By Jake Draugelis
Michigan’s 11th Congressional District.

Decision 2020: Kimberly Bizon and Lisa McClain face off in 10th Congressional District race

Updated: 15 hours ago
By Jake Draugelis
Michigan’s 10th Congressional District.

Decision 2020: Levin faces Langworth for a long-held seat

Updated: 16 hours ago
By Jake Draugelis
Michigan’s 9th Congressional District.

Decision 2020: Rivals face off for the third time in race for US Rep. seat

Updated: 16 hours ago
By Jake Draugelis
Michigan’s 7th congressional district.

Decision 2020: Fred Upton racing against State Rep. Hoadley, others

Updated: 17 hours ago
By Jake Draugelis
Michigan’s 6th Congressional District.

Decision 2020: Democratic U.S. Rep. Daniel Kildee up against a former Rep. and 2 others

Updated: 17 hours ago
By Jake Draugelis
Michigan’s 5th Congressional District.