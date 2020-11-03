Delta Township Precinct 12 relocation causing confusion

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Many voters in Delta Township are casting their ballots at a different location on Election Day.

Precinct 12 was forced to move to Mt. Hope Church due to COVID-19. Some voters were not aware of the change.

Those who showed up to the old location at Our Savior Lutheran Church were greeted by a sign redirecting them to the new location.

Precinct 12 voter Carrie Carlson said she received a notice in the mail with the new information. However, she also received a few of her neighbors notices as well.

“I actually got a notice in the mail I think two or three days ago in my mailbox which I thought was a little bit confusing," said Carlson. "I also had two or three of my neighbors in my mailbox as well. So, I know they didn’t get their notices.”

Valorie Lefevre searched for the location online and was directed to the old location.

“We had voted in the preliminaries and had come here. But, I just wanted to double check last night so I googled, ‘where do I go to vote?’ When I checked it said we should go to Our Savior Lutheran which was our old polling place. So, this morning that’s where my husband went. Thankfully they had signs up saying that has been switched. But, it’s just important people know where to come to vote,” said Lefevre.

The change in venue for Precinct 12 is said to be temporary and should return to Our Savior Lutheran Church for the next election.

