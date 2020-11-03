Advertisement

Decision 2020: US Rep. Rashida Tlaib faces David Dudenhoefer

(WILX)
Published: Nov. 2, 2020 at 7:23 PM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Michigan’s 13th Congressional District (WILX) - U.S. Rep. Rashida Tlaib, a Democrat from Detroit, is facing Republican challenger David Dudenhoefer for Michigan’s 13th Congressional District.

The District is generally considered to be reliably left leaning, with many viewing the primary as the larger obstacle for Tlaib.

Dudenhoefer, a casino employee, defeated two other Republicans for the nomination. He has since made headlines by auctioning an AR-15 in a fundraiser for his campaign.

