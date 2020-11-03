Decision 2020: U.S. Rep. Haley Stevens faces Eric Esshaki in the 11th Congressional District

Michigan’s 11th Congressional District (WILX) - U.S. Rep. Haley Stevens, a Democrat from Rochester Hills, is running for reelection against Republican attorney Eric Esshaki in Michigan’s 11th Congressional District.

Stevens was first elected in 2018, replacing a retiring Republican. Esshaki is an attorney from Birmingham who is running for public office for the first time.

Leonard Schwartz, a retired professor and the Libertarian candidate, is also on the ballot.

The 11th District covers portions of northwestern Wayne County and southwestern Oakland County.

