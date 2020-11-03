Decision 2020: US Rep. Dingell facing 2 challengers

Michigan’s 12th Congressional District (WILX) - As U.S. Rep. Debbie Dingell is facing two challengers in in the Nov. 3 election, both people she has run against in the past.

Republican Jeff Jones and Working Class Party candidate Gary Walkowicz are both on the ballot. Walkowicz is United Auto Workers Union member and an auto plant worker. Jones is a pastor from Taylor.

This is Jones' third time running against Dingell, and Walkowicz’s fourth time.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.