Advertisement

Decision 2020: US Rep. Brenda Lawrence facing Republican challenger Robert Patrick

(WILX)
By Jake Draugelis
Published: Nov. 2, 2020 at 7:30 PM EST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Michigan’s 14th Congressional District (WILX) - Incumbent Democrat Brenda Lawrence is facing Republican challenger Robert Patrick for the right to represent Michigan’s 14th Congressional District in Washington.

Lawrence was first elected in 2014 and is seeking a fourth term. Patrick is a self-employed general contractor who earned 65% of the Republican vote in the primary.

The 14th District includes portions of Wayne and Oakland counties.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Decision 2020

Decision 2020: US Rep. Rashida Tlaib faces David Dudenhoefer

Updated: 13 minutes ago
Michigan’s 13th Congressional District.

Decision 2020

Decision 2020: US Rep. Dingell facing 2 challengers

Updated: 24 minutes ago
|
By Jake Draugelis
Michigan’s 12th Congressional District.

Decision 2020

Decision 2020: U.S. Rep. Haley Stevens faces Eric Esshaki in the 11th Congressional District

Updated: 35 minutes ago
|
By Jake Draugelis
Michigan’s 11th Congressional District.

Decision 2020

Decision 2020: Kimberly Bizon and Lisa McClain face off in 10th Congressional District race

Updated: 42 minutes ago
|
By Jake Draugelis
Michigan’s 10th Congressional District.

Latest News

Decision 2020

Decision 2020: Levin faces Langworth for a long-held seat

Updated: 54 minutes ago
|
By Jake Draugelis
Michigan’s 9th Congressional District.

Decision 2020

Decision 2020: Rivals face off for the third time in race for US Rep. seat

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Jake Draugelis
Michigan’s 7th congressional district.

Decision 2020

Decision 2020: Fred Upton racing against State Rep. Hoadley, others

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Jake Draugelis
Michigan’s 6th Congressional District.

Decision 2020

Decision 2020: Democratic U.S. Rep. Daniel Kildee up against a former Rep. and 2 others

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Jake Draugelis
Michigan’s 5th Congressional District.

Decision 2020

Decision 2020: Rep. Moolenaar facing 3 challengers

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Jake Draugelis
U.S. Rep. John Moolenaar (R - Midland) is facing three contenders in the general election.

Decision 2020

Decision 2020: Justin Amash will have his position filled by a political newcomer

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Jake Draugelis
U.S. Rep. Justin Amash was initially a Republican, although he left the party in 2019 after several clashes with Donald Trump and the Republican Party.