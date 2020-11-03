Decision 2020: US Rep. Brenda Lawrence facing Republican challenger Robert Patrick

Michigan’s 14th Congressional District (WILX) - Incumbent Democrat Brenda Lawrence is facing Republican challenger Robert Patrick for the right to represent Michigan’s 14th Congressional District in Washington.

Lawrence was first elected in 2014 and is seeking a fourth term. Patrick is a self-employed general contractor who earned 65% of the Republican vote in the primary.

The 14th District includes portions of Wayne and Oakland counties.

