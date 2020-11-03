DECISION 2020: Shiawassee County proposition for 911 emergency telephone and dispatch services
The proposition seeks to re-authorize continuation of the services.
Published: Nov. 3, 2020 at 11:15 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Voters county-wide in Shiawassee County will see a proposal on their ballot for re-authorization to continue 911 emergency telephone and dispatch services.
A list of ballot proposals in Shiawassee County is listed below:
Shiawassee County Ballot Proposals Nov. 2020 by Krystle on Scribd
