DECISION 2020: Race for Shiawassee County Sheriff

Incumbent Brian BeGole is challenged by Owosso’s Joe Ibarra.
Decision 2020
Decision 2020(WILX)
By WILX News 10
Published: Nov. 3, 2020 at 12:49 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - On the ballots in Shiawassee County, voters will decide on the county’s sheriff for the next four years.

Incumbent Brian BeGole (R) of Perry is challenged by Joe Ibarra (D) of Owosso.

Ibarra, a life-long resident of the county, is currently a Reserve Police Officer for the Owosso Police Department serving the citizens for the past nine years as a volunteer, non-paid position.

BeGole has been serving Shiawassee County for almost 30 years.

