Decision 2020: Michigan House of Representatives, 65th District

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - On the ballot in Eaton County, Jackson County and part of Lenawee County, Republican incumbent Sarah Lightner is challenged by Democrat Nancy Smith for the seat in the Michigan House of Representatives, 65th District.

The seat is a two year term in a district that serves three counties. The counties and townships represented are listed below:

Eaton County:

Brookfield Township

Eaton Rapids

Hamlin Township

Part of Eaton Township

Jackson County

Blackman Township

Columbia Township

Grass Lake Township

Henrietta Township

Leoni Township

Liberty Township

Norvell Township

Rives Township

Springport Township

Tompkins Township

Waterloo Township

Lenawee County

Cambridge Township.

