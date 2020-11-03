Decision 2020: Michigan House of Representatives, 65th District
Rep. Sarah Lightner is challenged by Dem. Nancy Smith
Published: Nov. 3, 2020 at 1:07 PM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - On the ballot in Eaton County, Jackson County and part of Lenawee County, Republican incumbent Sarah Lightner is challenged by Democrat Nancy Smith for the seat in the Michigan House of Representatives, 65th District.
The seat is a two year term in a district that serves three counties. The counties and townships represented are listed below:
Eaton County:
- Brookfield Township
- Eaton Rapids
- Hamlin Township
- Part of Eaton Township
Jackson County
- Blackman Township
- Columbia Township
- Grass Lake Township
- Henrietta Township
- Leoni Township
- Liberty Township
- Norvell Township
- Rives Township
- Springport Township
- Tompkins Township
- Waterloo Township
Lenawee County
- Cambridge Township.
