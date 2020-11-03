Advertisement

DECISION 2020: Ingham County proposal for public transportation for elderly and disabled millage renewal

The proposal was previously approved by the voters in 2016
Decision 2020
Decision 2020(WILX)
By Krystle Holleman
Published: Nov. 3, 2020 at 11:09 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -

One proposal voters in Ingham County will decide on is the renewal of millage for public transportation for the elderly and disabled.

Full Ingham County proposals can be seen below:

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.

