DECISION 2020: Ingham County proposal for public transportation for elderly and disabled millage renewal
The proposal was previously approved by the voters in 2016
Published: Nov. 3, 2020 at 11:09 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -
One proposal voters in Ingham County will decide on is the renewal of millage for public transportation for the elderly and disabled.
Full Ingham County proposals can be seen below:
INGHAM November 2020 Proposal List by Krystle on Scribd
Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.