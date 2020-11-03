DECISION 2020: Charlotte - Public Schools Bonding

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Voters in Charlotte have a proposal on their ballot to fund Charlotte Public Schools (CPS).

According to CPS, the bond has zero increase to the current tax rate for residents.

The improvements to be made include enhancing learning spaces, developing a new Agricultural Learning Center and Auxiliary Gym - all with no increase in tax millage.

CPS is focusing on improving education with 80% tied directly to student instruction.

