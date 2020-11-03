AG Nessel tweets, warning voters of robocalls on Election Day

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel tweeted that her office received reports of robocalls going to Flint residents.

The calls said that due to long lines, they should wait until tomorrow to cast their ballot.

Nessel said that the claim is clearly false and in effort to suppress voters.

Getting reports of multiple robocalls going to Flint residents that, due to long lines, they should vote tomorrow.

Obviously this is FALSE and an effort to suppress the vote. No long lines and today is the last day to vote. Don’t believe the lies! Have your voice heard! RT PLS. — Dana Nessel (@dananessel) November 3, 2020

In addition to AG Nessel’s tweet, Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson issued the following statement regarding the misinformation via the Michigan SOS twitter account:

Statement from Secretary of State @JocelynBenson on correcting misinformation being shared in Flint https://t.co/VAeSiuOi9A pic.twitter.com/eyxz4mhvOb — Michigan Department of State (@MichSoS) November 3, 2020

Voter intimidation is illegal. If you experience intimidation, harassment or discrimination while voting or waiting to vote, contact the election protection hotline at 1-866-OUR-VOTE (687-8683).

