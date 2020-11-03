Advertisement

AG Nessel tweets, warning voters of robocalls on Election Day

The calls have been reported by Flint residents.
Michigan AG Nessel speaks during Tuesday's press conference.
By Krystle Holleman
Published: Nov. 3, 2020 at 11:18 AM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel tweeted that her office received reports of robocalls going to Flint residents.

The calls said that due to long lines, they should wait until tomorrow to cast their ballot.

Nessel said that the claim is clearly false and in effort to suppress voters.

In addition to AG Nessel’s tweet, Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson issued the following statement regarding the misinformation via the Michigan SOS twitter account:

Voter intimidation is illegal. If you experience intimidation, harassment or discrimination while voting or waiting to vote, contact the election protection hotline at 1-866-OUR-VOTE (687-8683).

