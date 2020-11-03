AG Nessel tweets, warning voters of robocalls on Election Day
The calls have been reported by Flint residents.
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel tweeted that her office received reports of robocalls going to Flint residents.
The calls said that due to long lines, they should wait until tomorrow to cast their ballot.
Nessel said that the claim is clearly false and in effort to suppress voters.
In addition to AG Nessel’s tweet, Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson issued the following statement regarding the misinformation via the Michigan SOS twitter account:
Voter intimidation is illegal. If you experience intimidation, harassment or discrimination while voting or waiting to vote, contact the election protection hotline at 1-866-OUR-VOTE (687-8683).
