Advertisement

20-year-old Grand Ledge native dies of heart condition exaserbated by COVID-19

(WNDU)
By Jake Draugelis
Published: Nov. 3, 2020 at 11:27 AM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WINONA LAKE, Ind. (WILX) - On Oct. 30 a 20-year-old native of Grand Ledge, Bethany Nesbitt, was found deceased in her dorm room at Grace College in Indiana.

She had contracted COVID-19, which lead to speculation over the cause of death. Now, Kosciusko County Coroner Tony Ciriello released information on the cause of her death.

“After a complete investigation and autopsy, the cause of death has been ruled natural due to a pulmonary embolus that had not been previously detected," Ciriello wrote in a report. "While COVID did play a role in contributing to the death, it was not caused by COVID.”

Grace College President Dr. Bill Katip also issued a statement.

“Grace College students, faculty and staff continue to pray for the Nesbitt family and mourn the loss of a beloved classmate and friend, Bethany Nesbitt," Katip said. "We are also working with the family to honor Bethany’s legacy. She will always be remembered for her joyful spirit, her love for the Lord and others and her positive impact on campus.”

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Hear Ye! Hear Ye! 96-year-old poll worker continues to brighten election day in unique way

Updated: moments ago
|
By Spencer Soicher
If you listen closely at 7 a.m. on every first Tuesday in November, you may just hear Violent Lentz hollering.

News

DeWitt Charter Twp. Police returning to work in limited capacity

Updated: 23 minutes ago
|
By Krystle Holleman
The move is effective immediately

News

Election Day Stress

Updated: 25 minutes ago

News

AG Nessel tweets, warning voters of robocalls on Election Day

Updated: 55 minutes ago
|
By Krystle Holleman
The calls have been reported by Flint residents.

Latest News

News

DECISION 2020: Shiawassee County proposition for 911 emergency telephone and dispatch services

Updated: 58 minutes ago
|
By WILX News 10
The proposition seeks to re-authorize continuation of the services.

News

DECISION 2020: Ingham County proposal for public transportation for elderly and disabled millage renewal

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Krystle Holleman
The proposal was previously approved by the voters in 2016

News

DECISION 2020: Eaton County EATRAN Millage Renewal

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WILX News 10
Voters will decide on a millage renewal for EATRAN.

News

DECISION 2020: Charlotte - Public Schools Bonding

Updated: 1 hour ago
Voters in Charlotte will vote on CPS bond proposal.

News

FBI sets record for background checks on gun owners

Updated: 2 hours ago
The FBI has been busy this year doing background checks on gun owners.

News

Jewish cemetery vandalized hours before rally

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Krystle Holleman
Headstones were spray painted with phrases in red including “MAGA.”