20-year-old Grand Ledge native dies of heart condition exaserbated by COVID-19

WINONA LAKE, Ind. (WILX) - On Oct. 30 a 20-year-old native of Grand Ledge, Bethany Nesbitt, was found deceased in her dorm room at Grace College in Indiana.

She had contracted COVID-19, which lead to speculation over the cause of death. Now, Kosciusko County Coroner Tony Ciriello released information on the cause of her death.

“After a complete investigation and autopsy, the cause of death has been ruled natural due to a pulmonary embolus that had not been previously detected," Ciriello wrote in a report. "While COVID did play a role in contributing to the death, it was not caused by COVID.”

Grace College President Dr. Bill Katip also issued a statement.

“Grace College students, faculty and staff continue to pray for the Nesbitt family and mourn the loss of a beloved classmate and friend, Bethany Nesbitt," Katip said. "We are also working with the family to honor Bethany’s legacy. She will always be remembered for her joyful spirit, her love for the Lord and others and her positive impact on campus.”

