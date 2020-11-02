Advertisement

Whitmer announces relief for eligible businesses impacted by excessive rain

Up to $2 million will be available to small businesses, agricultural co-ops, and non-profits.
The U.S. Small Business Administration is making $2 million available to small businesses impacted by excessive rain.
By Krystle Holleman
Published: Nov. 2, 2020 at 9:43 AM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Monday Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) is making Economic Injury Disaster Loans of up to $2 million available to eligible small businesses and other organizations that were impacted by excessive rain from Oct. 1, 2019 through June 3, 2020.

SBA extended the loans after Governor Whitmer obtained the Secretarial Disaster Declaration from U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Secretary Sonny Perdue last year.

“This is welcome news for Michigan businesses that had to endure one of the wettest years on record in Michigan,” said Governor Whitmer. “I’m glad the federal government has recognized the need for this support, and I am eager to continue working with them to further assist Michigan businesses.”

The loans are available to small businesses, small agricultural cooperatives, small businesses engaged in aquaculture, and private nonprofit organizations in Clinton, Gratiot, Ionia, Isabella, Midland, Montcalm, Saginaw and Shiawassee counties.

In June 2019, Governor Whitmer requested a USDA Secretarial Disaster Designation for the entire state in effort to provide relief to farmers that were impacted by historic rainfall. USDA designated more than 40 Michigan counties as primary disaster areas starting in Nov. 2019.

When the Secretary of Agriculture issues a disaster declaration to help farmers recover from damages and losses to crops, SBA issues a declaration to eligible entities, affected by the same disaster.

Applicants may apply online, receive additional disaster assistance information and download applications HERE.

Applicants need to apply under SBA declaration #16760. Additionally, applicants can call SBA’s Customer Service Center at (800) 659-2955 or email disastercustomerservice@sba.gov for more information.

Applications are due to SBA no later than June 21, 2021.

