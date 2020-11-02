Advertisement

Washtenaw County Health Department lifts stay-in-place order for students

(WILX)
By Gabrielle Reed
Published: Nov. 2, 2020 at 5:32 PM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Washtenaw County Health Department is lifting the two-week public health emergency stay-in-place order for University of Michigan undergraduate students. It is being lifted due to local COVID-19 cases decreasing, and therefore, health officials are able to keep up with contact tracing demands.

When the local stay-in-place order was issued Oct 20, over 60% of Washtenaw County cases were associated with University of Michigan students.

Nonetheless, the order will be deemed ineffective on November 3 at 7:00 a.m.

“We are grateful for the cooperation of the university and its students on this order. We know this is incredibly difficult for all of us,” says Jimena Loveluck, MSW, health officer for Washtenaw County. “We’re thankful for this small bit of good news, but we all must continue to do everything we can to minimize the impact of COVID-19 on each of us and on our community.”

“Recent weeks have left no doubt that the virus continues to circulate and have also confirmed that we can minimize its negative impacts by continuing to use face coverings and distance and cooperating fully with all public health guidance,” continued Loveluck.

Health officials still encourage people to wear masks and safely social distance. If people are found violating local or state orders, they may face fines up to $500.

For all COVID-19 information as it pertains to Washtenaw County, click here.

