The Red Kettle Goes Virtual

You can help rescue Christmas by donating to the Salvation Army
Help Rescue Christmas
Help Rescue Christmas(Jennifer Watkins)
By Jennifer Watkins
Published: Nov. 2, 2020 at 3:52 PM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -

The need has always been there: The need for food, shelter, clothing, and compassion. This year, it just happens to be greater. In a year with fewer Red Kettles, your support of The Salvation Army Lansing Capital Area & Salvation Army Jackson helps to rescue Christmas for the most vulnerable in our community. WILX is virtually ringing our bells for donations and we invite you to click below to donate to the virtual Salvation Army Red Kettles. Thank you for your continued support!

Click here to donate to the Lansing Salvation Army: //salarmy.us/lansingkettle

Click here to donate to the Jackson Salvation Army: https://centralusa.salvationarmy.org/jackson/

