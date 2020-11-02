Advertisement

St. Johns Public Schools move to virtual learning Tuesday

The district posted the announcement Sunday and said this move is because of the rising number of COVID-19 cases in Clinton County and they want to keep their students and staff safe.
EARLY YEARS: Prevention Council of Roanoke County says to protect kids' location, teach online etiquette
EARLY YEARS: Prevention Council of Roanoke County says to protect kids' location, teach online etiquette(WDBJ7)
By WILX News 10
Published: Nov. 1, 2020 at 9:34 PM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - St. Johns Public Schools will move to virtual learning Tuesday November 3.

Elementary schools will have in-person classes Monday, November 2, while the middle schools and high schools will be virtual.

But, come Tuesday November 3 all schools,including elementary, will be learning from home.

Virtual learning will continue through November 13.

The district posted the announcement Sunday and said this move is because of the rising number of COVID-19 cases in Clinton County and they want to keep their students and staff safe.

See the full announcement here.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Mayor Pete Buttigieg in Lansing Sunday

Updated: 47 minutes ago
|
By WILX News 10
Mayor Pete was supporting canvassers and encouraging Michiganders to vote on Tuesday if they haven’t already.

News

Pumpkin recycling in Holt

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Jace Harper
Community leaders in the Delhi Township are asking if people will instead donate their pumpkins to their recycling center.

News

Biden campaign bus assaulted by Trump supporters on a highway

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Jake Draugelis
Donald Trump did not ask his supporters to cease the behavior.

News

Lansing city councilman releases open letter calling for Andy Schor’s resignation

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Jake Draugelis
Brandon Best, the Lansing City Councilman who has called for Mayor Andy Schor to resign has released an open letter clarifying his arguments.

Latest News

News

Peters, James make final cases in Michigan’s Senate race

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Democratic Sen. Gary Peters and Republican challenger John James are making their final cases to the electorate in the closing days of a $100 million-plus duel.

News

State tree delivered to Capitol

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Kylie Khan
Michigan has found its perfect tree. It was put up in front of the Capitol Saturday morning.

News

MSU shocks Michigan

Updated: 23 hours ago

News

People celebrate Halloween despite the pandemic

Updated: Oct. 31, 2020 at 7:59 PM EDT
Though it might seem a little different, people are still finding ways to celebrate the spooky holiday.

News

Parkside Middle School in Jackson going 100% virtual

Updated: Oct. 31, 2020 at 5:14 PM EDT
|
By Jake Draugelis
The staff member is thought to have been contact with six other staff members and 57 students.

News

Furniture set on fire as MSU students celebrate win over Michigan

Updated: Oct. 31, 2020 at 4:49 PM EDT
|
By Jake Draugelis
Authorities are working now to clear the debris.