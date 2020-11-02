St. Johns Public Schools move to virtual learning Tuesday

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - St. Johns Public Schools will move to virtual learning Tuesday November 3.

Elementary schools will have in-person classes Monday, November 2, while the middle schools and high schools will be virtual.

But, come Tuesday November 3 all schools,including elementary, will be learning from home.

Virtual learning will continue through November 13.

The district posted the announcement Sunday and said this move is because of the rising number of COVID-19 cases in Clinton County and they want to keep their students and staff safe.

