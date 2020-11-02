Advertisement

Sequestered jury will hear R. Kelly trial

Kelly has an alleged history of obstructing justice.
FILE - In this June 13, 2008 file photo, R&amp;amp;B singer R. Kelly leaves the Cook County Criminal Court Building in Chicago after a jury found him not guilty on all counts in his child pornography trial. In 2002, Kelly was indicted on 21 counts of child pornography, based on a videotape allegedly showing him having sex with an underage girl. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh, File)
By Krystle Holleman
Published: Nov. 2, 2020 at 6:25 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
(WILX) - An anonymous, partially sequestered jury will hear the trial of singer R. Kelly.

United States District Judge Ann M. Donnelly says she agrees with prosecutors that R. Kelly has an alleged history of obstructing justice.

“Empaneling an anonymous jury is appropriate given the seriousness of the charges, the defendant’s history of obstructing the judicial process, the potential for juror intimidation and the intensity of media attention given to this case,” Judge Donnelly wrote in her ruling. The ruling was issued on Oct. 8 and unsealed on Oct. 31.

Kelly is accused of trying to influence jurors during a 2008 trial in which he was acquitted of child pornography charges.

Currently Kelly being held without bail in a Chicago federal prison. In addition to state charges, he is charged with federal racketeering, sex trafficking and violations of the Mann Act, which prohibits trafficking people across state lines for prostitution or sexual activity.

He has pleaded not guilty to all charges.

Kelly’s trial was originally scheduled to begin in a Brooklyn federal court in September before it a was delayed, partially due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Currently, there is no set trial date.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.

