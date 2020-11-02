Rep. Slotkin and Ivanka Trump make stops in Michigan

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - As Election Day nears, candidates are still very active in Michigan.

Eighth Congressional District Congresswoman Elissa Slotkin held an event at Ingham County Fairgrounds; sending out volunteers who will do contactless canvassing for the candidate.

“I feel good. I feel people really focused on voting and making sure they either get their absentee vote in or they vote in-person. I think there’s a lot of energy out there, but I think that we’ve got to run through the tape here. Everyone who is sitting at home and watching how cold it is outside needs to make sure to push through and vote tomorrow,” said Slotkin.

President Trump’s daughter Ivanka made a stop in Eaton Rapids earlier on Monday campaigning for her father.

Ivanka Trump rallied voters at a wedding venue called North-Fork estate.

“I have noticed and some of you may have noticed that Joe Biden likes to plagiarize and recently he’s been plagiarizing our president’s Made in America agenda. Joe Biden supported every trade deal that shipped our factories and good-paying jobs overseas,” she said.

