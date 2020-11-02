Advertisement

No visitors will be permitted at Hillsdale Hospital

Additional restrictions are being implemented to protect staff, patients with COVID-19 cases on the rise
(WILX)
By Jake Draugelis
Published: Nov. 2, 2020 at 12:23 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HILLSDALE, Mich. (WILX) - As COVID-19 cases in the county and region continue to rise, Hillsdale Hospital is taking steps to protect both its staff and its patients by prohibiting most visitors at the hospital.

“We are taking all appropriate measures to keep our team and our patients safe,” Rachel Lott, director of marketing and development, said. “In the healthcare setting, we have both healthy patients and those with severe health conditions who may be at higher risk for COVID-19 complications. We want to protect them, as well as our hard-working team, by minimizing potential exposure.”

Visitors are now prohibited from entry to all Hillsdale Hospital owned and operated locations and services, unless their presence is necessary for the patient to receive care (such as for communication) or in end-of-life circumstances.

There will be some unit or clinic-specific exceptions. A full list of exceptions is available on their website.

“We do not make these decisions lightly, because we know it has an impact on our patients and our community,” Lott said. “Ultimately, we have to put the health and safety our team and those entrusted to our care first.”

