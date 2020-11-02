News 10’s Ida Tedesco welcomes first child

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The News 10 family just grew by two more feet! News 10 Today Anchor Ida Tedesco gave birth to her first child, a baby girl, on Friday.

Ida and her husband, Jason Colthorp (a former WILX anchor who currently works at WDIV in Detroit), are ecstatic to welcome Rosemarie 'Rosie’ Colthorp to the world. Born at 9:27 p.m. Friday October 30, she weighed 9lbs, 8oz and measured 19.5 inches long.

This is Ida’s first baby, and Jason’s third daughter. Ida will be off on maternity leave for several weeks, but plans to return to the anchor desk at News 10 Today sometime after the new year. Follow her Facebook Page for the latest news from their family.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.