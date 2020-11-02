Advertisement

News 10’s Ida Tedesco welcomes first child

News 10 Today Anchor Ida Tedesco gave birth to her first child on Friday.
By Mallory Anderson
Published: Nov. 2, 2020 at 8:04 AM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The News 10 family just grew by two more feet! News 10 Today Anchor Ida Tedesco gave birth to her first child, a baby girl, on Friday.

Ida and her husband, Jason Colthorp (a former WILX anchor who currently works at WDIV in Detroit), are ecstatic to welcome Rosemarie 'Rosie’ Colthorp to the world. Born at 9:27 p.m. Friday October 30, she weighed 9lbs, 8oz and measured 19.5 inches long.

This is Ida’s first baby, and Jason’s third daughter. Ida will be off on maternity leave for several weeks, but plans to return to the anchor desk at News 10 Today sometime after the new year. Follow her Facebook Page for the latest news from their family.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Mountain Dew releasing signature hot sauce

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Krystle Holleman
There’s a new bizarre combination for hot sauce lovers to try.

News

Dunkin’ and Baskin-Robbins are getting a new parent company

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Krystle Holleman
The two chains were sold for just over $11 billion.

News

13-year-old leads California police on chase

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Krystle Holleman
The vehicle was stolen during a carjacking.

News

Sequestered jury will hear R. Kelly trial

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Krystle Holleman
Kelly has an alleged history of obstructing justice.

Latest News

News

Ivanka Trump making campaign stop in Michigan today

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Krystle Holleman
The stop comes one day before Election Day while her father stops in Traverse City, Grand Rapids.

News

11-2 Morning Weather

Updated: 4 hours ago
11-2 Morning Weather

News

St. Johns Public Schools move to virtual learning Tuesday

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By WILX News 10
The district posted the announcement Sunday and said this move is because of the rising number of COVID-19 cases in Clinton County and they want to keep their students and staff safe.

News

Mayor Pete Buttigieg in Lansing Sunday

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By WILX News 10
Mayor Pete was supporting canvassers and encouraging Michiganders to vote on Tuesday if they haven’t already.

News

Pumpkin recycling in Holt

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Jace Harper
Community leaders in the Delhi Township are asking if people will instead donate their pumpkins to their recycling center.

News

Biden campaign bus assaulted by Trump supporters on a highway

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Jake Draugelis
Donald Trump did not ask his supporters to cease the behavior.