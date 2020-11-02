Advertisement

Mountain Dew releasing signature hot sauce

There’s a new bizarre combination for hot sauce lovers to try.
Mountain Dew and NBA player Joel Embiid have teamed up to create a new hot sauce.
Mountain Dew and NBA player Joel Embiid have teamed up to create a new hot sauce.
By Krystle Holleman
Published: Nov. 2, 2020 at 7:13 AM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
(WILX) - Mountain Dew is partnering with iBurn, NBA player Joel Embiid to create a signature hot sauce.

It is said to be flavored with habanero peppers, making it spicy, but it’s also said to have “the distinct citrus flavor that dew fans know and love.”

Mountain Dew had fans choose the flavor for the hot sauce via two-day-long Twitter and Facebook polls. The options were Peri-Peri, Fatalii, Habanero, or Datil. Habanero won with almost 40% of the votes.

“I’m always looking for that extra kick of spice when I put hot sauce on my food, and no one knows how to bring the heat better than my friends at MTN DEW,” Embiid said in a statement. “We sampled so many different flavors, spices, and peppers while making the sauce. It was crazy! And the best part was that we got to bring DEW fans along for the ride. I think people will agree that there is no other hot sauce like this.”

Mountain Dew knows this may not be for everyone. They’re only making 500 bottles of the stuff.

To get your hands on it, you have to participate in a social media promotion. From there the brand will pick 500 people to send a bottle to.

It’s time for the 🔥 🔥 🔥 Meet the first-ever #MTNDEWHotSauce, created by iBurn under the watchful eye of Joel Embiid....

Posted by Mountain Dew on Friday, October 30, 2020

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.

