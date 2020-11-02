Advertisement

More Positive NFL Covid Cases Reported

In this Nov. 4, 2018 file photo, the NFL logo is displayed on the field at the Bank of America Stadium before an NFL football game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Carolina Panthers in Charlotte, N.C.(AP Photo/Nell Redmond, File)
Published: Nov. 2, 2020 at 4:53 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
-UNDATED (AP) - There are more positive cases in the NFL. Arizona Cardinals linebacker Devon Kennard says he has tested positive for COVID-19 but feels “completely normal so far.” Baltimore Ravens All-Pro cornerback Marlon Humphrey says he also has tested positive for the coronavirus. Humphrey missed practice last Wednesday but returned Thursday and played in Sunday’s 28-24 loss to Pittsburgh. Green Bay also reported having a player test positive, and the Browns said they would hold meetings remotely today after an active player was experiencing symptoms of the coronavirus.

