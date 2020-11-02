More Positive NFL Covid Cases Reported

-UNDATED (AP) - There are more positive cases in the NFL. Arizona Cardinals linebacker Devon Kennard says he has tested positive for COVID-19 but feels “completely normal so far.” Baltimore Ravens All-Pro cornerback Marlon Humphrey says he also has tested positive for the coronavirus. Humphrey missed practice last Wednesday but returned Thursday and played in Sunday’s 28-24 loss to Pittsburgh. Green Bay also reported having a player test positive, and the Browns said they would hold meetings remotely today after an active player was experiencing symptoms of the coronavirus.