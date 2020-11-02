Michigan rapper Eminem endorses Biden with campaign video

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Detroit-born rapper Eminem, who is most known for the ground-breaking movie “Eight Mile," has endorsed a presidential candidate. That candidate is Former Vice President Joe Biden. This is all happening just a day away from Election Day.

Not one to give many permission to use his music, Eminem created a voting campaign video with “Lose Yourself” in the background. The campaign video showcases some footage of local Detroit. It is called “One Opportunity."

Many entertainers are using their influence to encourage either voting rights' and or the endorsement of actual presidential candidates.

