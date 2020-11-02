Michigan reports over 6,700 cases in two days

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Coronavirus cases in Michigan continue to climb high throughout the Great Lakes State.

Today, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services announced 6,709 cases of coronavirus in Michigan over the course of Sunday, November 1 and Monday, November 2.

The MDHHS also reported 17 new deaths in the report.

Michigan now nears 185,000 cases as state totals rise to 184,889 cases and 7,357 deaths.

With cases climbing higher and higher each day, the average number of new confirmed cases per day is about 3,354 cases.

Testing averages have been at a record high recently. Testing has been hovering around 50,000 per day over the last week according to the MDHHS.

Ingham County reports 4,944 cases and 71 deaths.

Jackson County reported 2,085 cases and 68 deaths.

Clinton County reports 1,200 cases and 16 deaths.

Eaton County reported 1,250 cases and 11 deaths.

Shiawassee County reports 798 cases and 33 deaths.

