Michigan Attorney General and others condemn voter intimidation

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel joined a few other Attorneys General from the following states: Illinois, Minnesota, Nevada, North Carolina, New Mexico, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin.

Together, they issued this statement:

“Voter intimidation is illegal in every state—whether it happens in person or from a car. As state attorneys general, we are working closely with our partners in law enforcement to make sure everyone has safe access to the polls. Voters have the right to cast a ballot free from intimidation or harassment, and we won’t tolerate anything less. People who witness concerning behavior should immediately report it to law enforcement authorities.”

If you or anyone you know has any voter intimidation concerns during Election Day, click here.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.