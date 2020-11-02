Mayor Pete Buttigieg in Lansing Sunday

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Sunday South Bend, Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg was in Lansing campaigning for presidential candidate Joe Biden.

Mayor Pete supported canvassers and encouraged Michiganders to vote in Tuesday’s presidential election.

The mayor notes Biden and President Donald Trump are making last ditch efforts to win over the great lakes state.

Buttigieg said, “He knows he can’t win without Michigan. And we know how important it is for our side, too. That’s why we’re asking everybody who’s ready for change. Everybody who thinks we’re not better off than we were four years ago to step out and vote. So much depends on that. We think we’re going to win but we take nothing for granted and we gotta actually deliver.”

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.