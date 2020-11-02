Jackson Public Schools switches to remote learning
Published: Nov. 2, 2020
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Jackson Public Schools Superintendent Jeff Beal has confirmed that the district will be going virtual. Meaning, they will be undertaking online learning.
After a staff member tested positive for COVID-19, the school decided online learning was the best strategy to minimize the spread of the virus. In-person learning will be suspended until Monday, November 9.
Here is the letter from Superintendent Beal sent out to the Jackson Public School community:
As of now, the district has positive COVID-19 cases in three students and four staff.
