Jackson Public Schools switches to remote learning

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Jackson Public Schools Superintendent Jeff Beal has confirmed that the district will be going virtual. Meaning, they will be undertaking online learning.

After a staff member tested positive for COVID-19, the school decided online learning was the best strategy to minimize the spread of the virus. In-person learning will be suspended until Monday, November 9.

Here is the letter from Superintendent Beal sent out to the Jackson Public School community:

Good afternoon JPS staff, students and families,It is with a great pause that I am reaching out to you as a district... Posted by Jackson Public Schools - Where Community Comes Together on Monday, November 2, 2020

As of now, the district has positive COVID-19 cases in three students and four staff.

