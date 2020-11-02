Advertisement

Ivanka Trump making campaign stop in Michigan today

The stop comes one day before Election Day while her father stops in Traverse City, Grand Rapids.
Ivanka Trump (Photo Courtesy: CNN VAN)
Ivanka Trump (Photo Courtesy: CNN VAN)(KGNS)
By Krystle Holleman
Published: Nov. 2, 2020 at 6:02 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Monday Ivanka Trump is planning to make a campaign stop in Michigan at a Make America Great Again event in support of her father, President Donald Trump.

She will be making a campaign stop in Eaton Rapids. The event will be held at the Northfolk Estate. Doors open at 11 this morning and the event starts at noon. Tickets are available on a first come, first serve basis.

“I am honored to be back in the beautiful state of Michigan to highlight the great work of the Trump administration over the last 4 years,” Ivanka Trump said, according to the Trump campaign. “President Trump, the People’s President, has kept his promise to be a champion for the forgotten men and women of America by increasing funding for our military, renegotiating unfair trade deals, advocating for school choice and cutting taxes for hardworking families. Michiganders know that he will continue to fight for them for the next four years!”

Following the event, Ivanka will head to Des Moines, IA. Ivanka Trump last visited Michigan on Oct. 19 stop in Kent County.

While his daughter is stopping in Eaton Rapids, President Trump will be in Traverse City and Grand Rapids later today.

We will have full coverage of the event on our website.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Mountain Dew releasing signature hot sauce

Updated: 12 minutes ago
|
By Krystle Holleman
There’s a new bizarre combination for hot sauce lovers to try.

News

Dunkin’ and Baskin-Robbins are getting a new parent company

Updated: 25 minutes ago
|
By Krystle Holleman
The two chains were sold for just over $11 billion.

News

13-year-old leads California police on chase

Updated: 34 minutes ago
|
By Krystle Holleman
The vehicle was stolen during a carjacking.

News

Sequestered jury will hear R. Kelly trial

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Krystle Holleman
Kelly has an alleged history of obstructing justice.

Latest News

News

11-2 Morning Weather

Updated: 3 hours ago
11-2 Morning Weather

News

St. Johns Public Schools move to virtual learning Tuesday

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By WILX News 10
The district posted the announcement Sunday and said this move is because of the rising number of COVID-19 cases in Clinton County and they want to keep their students and staff safe.

News

Mayor Pete Buttigieg in Lansing Sunday

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By WILX News 10
Mayor Pete was supporting canvassers and encouraging Michiganders to vote on Tuesday if they haven’t already.

News

Pumpkin recycling in Holt

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Jace Harper
Community leaders in the Delhi Township are asking if people will instead donate their pumpkins to their recycling center.

News

Biden campaign bus assaulted by Trump supporters on a highway

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Jake Draugelis
Donald Trump did not ask his supporters to cease the behavior.

News

Lansing city councilman releases open letter calling for Andy Schor’s resignation

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Jake Draugelis
Brandon Best, the Lansing City Councilman who has called for Mayor Andy Schor to resign has released an open letter clarifying his arguments.