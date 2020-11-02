Ivanka Trump making campaign stop in Michigan today

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Monday Ivanka Trump is planning to make a campaign stop in Michigan at a Make America Great Again event in support of her father, President Donald Trump.

She will be making a campaign stop in Eaton Rapids. The event will be held at the Northfolk Estate. Doors open at 11 this morning and the event starts at noon. Tickets are available on a first come, first serve basis.

“I am honored to be back in the beautiful state of Michigan to highlight the great work of the Trump administration over the last 4 years,” Ivanka Trump said, according to the Trump campaign. “President Trump, the People’s President, has kept his promise to be a champion for the forgotten men and women of America by increasing funding for our military, renegotiating unfair trade deals, advocating for school choice and cutting taxes for hardworking families. Michiganders know that he will continue to fight for them for the next four years!”

Following the event, Ivanka will head to Des Moines, IA. Ivanka Trump last visited Michigan on Oct. 19 stop in Kent County.

While his daughter is stopping in Eaton Rapids, President Trump will be in Traverse City and Grand Rapids later today.

