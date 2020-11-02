News
Weather
Sports
Livestream
Homepage
News
State
National
International
Education
National Politics
Health
Weather
Live Stream
Live Events
Weather
Interactive Radar
Weather Cams
Map Room
Closings
Sports
Game of the Week
Sports Blitz
In My View
Seniors Sidelined
Coronavirus
COVID-19 Map
School Zone Diaries
School Zone
Studio 10
Abood Law Firm
Animals and Pets
Beauty and Fashion
Community Calendar
Family and Health
Featured Guests
Food
Fun and To-Do
Advertise with Us
Contact Us
Meet the Team
Jobs at WILX
Send Us a News Tip!
Request Talent
Community
Newsletter
Contests
Schools Rule
Rising Stars
Submit Photos and Videos
Decision 2020
Election Results
VUit: Battleground States
Hot Button
Traffic
Traffic Map
Positive Parenting
Watching Your Wallet
MomsEveryday
Sparrow Medical Minute
On The Job
Holidays
Schedule
PowerNation
Full Court Press with Greta Van Susteren
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Gray DC Bureau
Investigate TV
10.2 Heroes & Icons
10.5 Antenna TV
Holiday Vacations
Advertisement
Ivanka Trump campaigning in Eaton Rapids
(WILX)
By
WILX News 10
Published: Nov. 2, 2020 at 12:38 PM EST
|
Updated: 52 minutes ago
Share on Facebook
Email this link
Share on Twitter
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.
Latest News
News
No visitors will be permitted at Hillsdale Hospital
Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By
Jake Draugelis
Additional restrictions are being implemented to protect staff, patients with COVID-19 cases on the rise.
News
Parma Elementary cook wins Michigan Department of Education award
Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By
Jake Vigna
This award is to highlight those who spend their day in support of educators and students in their respective schools.
Decision 2020
Decision 2020: Democrat looks to flip Michigan’s 4th Congressional District
Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By
Kylie Khan
Former educator Jerry Hilliard,(D), is running against incumbent Congressman John Moolenaar, (R), to represent Michigan’s 4th Congressional District.
Decision 2020
Decision 2020: Attorney and museum director vie for seat in state House
Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By
Kylie Khan
Michigan’s House of Representatives 58th District is up for grabs this November.
Latest News
News
Decision 2020: Two spots open on Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By
Kylie Khan
Voters will choose two Michigan State University Trustees this November.
News
Whitmer announces relief for eligible businesses impacted by excessive rain
Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By
Krystle Holleman
Up to $2 million will be available to small businesses, agricultural co-ops, and non-profits.
News
Voters can file complaints if harassed, intimidated at polls
Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By
Krystle Holleman
The Michigan Department of Civil Rights is reminding voters of guidelines ahead of Tuesday.
News
11-2 Midday Weather
Updated: 4 hours ago
11-2 Midday Weather
News
News 10’s Ida Tedesco welcomes first child
Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By
Mallory Anderson
News 10 Today Anchor Ida Tedesco gave birth to her first child on Friday.
News
Mountain Dew releasing signature hot sauce
Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By
Krystle Holleman
There’s a new bizarre combination for hot sauce lovers to try.