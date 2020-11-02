Hundreds of businesses offer deals during 517 Living Community Week

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - It’s a big week for our country with the presidential election.

But here in Mid-Michigan, one organization is working to highlight local businesses all week long.

Monday officially begins 517 Living Community Week.

This means that 127 local businesses, organizations are joining forces to give a week full of unique deals and experiences for all ages in the community.

Studio 10 spoke with the mastermind behind it all, Sarah Pierce, the founder of 517 Living who says this week not only helps local businesses, but there residents of the 517 area as well.

“This has been a really hard year for the community, especially for local business owners so this was important because people need each other,” said Sarah. “We need a way to connect and this gives us an excuse to reach out and be creative. People had to be creative during this pandemic and this is just and extension of that.”

Now highlighting local businesses isn’t new for 517 Living...

In fact for the past few years, 517 Living has hosted an annual 517 Living Community Night.

It’s where hundreds of people from the Greater Lansing Area would gather together to check out local musicians, entertainers, restaurants, and other key businesses and organizations.

“Last year we did our community gathering at Woldumar Nature Center and we say about over 300 people come out,” said Sarah. “We had at lease 30 vendors. It was just the perfect Michigan fall night, but this year we had to pivot and try something new.”

And pivot they did. Sarah figured the safest way to showcase local businesses would be to have a week long celebration of everything great that the Greater Lansing Area has to offer.

These festivities will take place at dozens of indoor, outdoor, and virtual venues.

“It’s focusing on the entire Greater Lansing area so it’s really about pulling the communities together,” said Sarah. “You’ll see Mason people going out to Dewitt to check out a place, you’ll see Holt people going out to Eaton Rapids to check out a place so it’s really kinda tying us all together, helping us support each other and really making the most of where we are living - really learning to love where we live.”

And the special deals these local businesses are offering just for this week when you mention 517 living are out of this world.

“Lou and Harry’s is doing 30 percent off your meal...dine in and to go next week so that is a great deal,” said Sarah. “We have some places like Airport tavern -they created a special cocktail for the week and have other specials for 517 Living Week.”

“High Caliber Karting and Entertainment - they are offering a free game and that’s a $20 value and they are doing that for free,” added Sarah.

And that is just scratching the surface on these unique offers.

“We have got restaurants, we have bakeries, med spas, boutiques, handy man services, I could go on forever.”

Some of the places will have the specials listed...others will ask for a promo code....which Sarah says is easy to remember.., as its just ’517 Living.'

“I asked businesses that area requiring a promo code to use the code 517 Living,” said Sarah. “A lot of these businesses you can just go to their website if you are making a purchase and put that code in at check out or for example go into Cottage Gardens they are giving away a free house plant. You just mention that you are there for 517 living week and they’ll know you are qualified for the promo.”

517 Living created a full page online that breaks down each business participating and their deal that they are offering.

“You can just scroll through it and just have fun during the week and explore your community.”

Although this week was a safer option to the annual 517 Living Community Night, Sarah is thinking to tie the two together going forward in years to come.

“I think this is going to be something that I continue,” said Sarah. “I’ll combine it with our normal community night that we do in person in the future, but the goal in the future would be like to have a week long dedicated to celebrate the Greater Lansing area -events concerts..so this is kinda the test event.”

