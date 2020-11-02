Advertisement

Honors For MSU’s Ricky White

Michigan State University Spartans logo. (MSU Image)
Michigan State University Spartans logo. (MSU Image)(WLUC)
Published: Nov. 2, 2020 at 4:46 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Big Ten Conference Monday named Michigan State receiver Ricky White as co confeence freshman of the week. White has also been named the national true freshman of the week by Pro Football Focus. A native of Marietta, Georgia, White set an MSU freshman single game record with 196 receiving yards on eight catches in the win at Michigan this last Saturday. It tied for seventh most overall in a game in MSU history.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

Happy Trade for a New York Jet

Updated: 1 hour ago
NFL trade deadline is tuesday

Sports

More Positive NFL Covid Cases Reported

Updated: 1 hour ago
NFL battling to stay safe

Sports

Florida Coach Fined

Updated: 1 hour ago
Florida and Missouri brawled this past Saturday

Sports

MSU, Michigan Game Times Set For November 14

Updated: 1 hour ago
It will be four straight noon kickoffs for MSU

Latest News

News

MSU shocks Michigan

Updated: Oct. 31, 2020 at 11:20 PM EDT

Michigan State

Michigan State stuns in-state rival No. 13 Michigan

Updated: Oct. 31, 2020 at 4:11 PM EDT
|
By Natalie Kerwin
Michigan State Head Coach Mel Tucker got his first win.

Michigan State

LIVE UPDATES: Michigan State at No. 13 Michigan Football

Updated: Oct. 31, 2020 at 11:59 AM EDT
|
By Natalie Kerwin
MSU and Michigan face off for the 113th time.

Sports

Mid-Michigan’s high school football scores and highlights from 10-30-2020

Updated: Oct. 31, 2020 at 1:00 AM EDT
|
By Kellan Buddy
Scores from around the Mid-Michigan Area

Sports

Dansville football breaks away late to defeat Morenci 35-14

Updated: Oct. 31, 2020 at 12:52 AM EDT
|
By Natalie Kerwin
The Aggies defeated Morenci 35-14.

Sports

Mason football finishes off Ionia 41-0

Updated: Oct. 31, 2020 at 12:33 AM EDT
|
By Natalie Kerwin
The Bulldogs won 41-0.