Health officials confirm 1,744 coronavirus cases in schools

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - As of November 2, Michigan health officials are now tracking coronavirus outbreaks occurring in schools, universities, and related facilities. Altogether, there are 1,744 cumulative coronavirus cases in local schools:

Here is a list of schools that have experienced outbreaks in the respective local counties.

Michigan State University in Ingham County reports 1,709 cases in both students and staff members.

St. Gerrard in Ingham County reports 3 cases in staff members.

Western Middle School in Jackson County reports 2 cases in students.

Jackson Christian in Jackson County reports 3 cases in both students and staff members.

Spring Arbor University in Jackson County reports 17 cases in both students and staff members.

Byron High School in Shiawassee County reports 2 cases in students.

Laingsburg High School in Shiawassee County reports 2 cases in students.

Grand Ledge Middle School in Eaton County reports 4 cases in both students and staff members.

Fowler High School Administration in Clinton County reports 2 cases in staff.

For more information on other existing counties, the statistic is updated weekly.

