Advertisement

Health departments struggling to keep up with contact tracing

Jackson County Health Department is prioritizing schools and long-term care facilities
Jackson County is struggling to keep up contact tracing as cases rise.
Jackson County is struggling to keep up contact tracing as cases rise.(Michigan Department of Health and Human Services)
By Cody Butler
Published: Nov. 2, 2020 at 5:03 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - Health Departments across Michigan are struggling to keep a handle on contact tracing during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Jackson County Health Department is so overwhelmed with contact tracing now they are prioritizing with schools and nursing homes at the top of the list.

“Those are areas that could potentially have cases and we want to be able to get to them as soon as possible,” said Rashmi Travis, Jackson County health officer.

Travis said it’s taking several days to even begin the contact tracing process because new cases keep coming in.

“There is frustration in terms they want to be able to call everybody. In public health, that is a critical part in what we do,” she said.

The idea of contact tracing is to identify and potentially box in the virus.

“We are seeing thousands and thousands more contacts in our system than we did even six weeks ago,” sad Jonathan Warsh, Michigan Department of Health and Human Services chief of staff.

Warsh, who is in charge of the state’s contact tracing efforts, encouraged people to help contact tracing by downloading the MI COVID Alert app from your app store.

It activates exposure notifications on your smart phone.

“The way that is works is, it’s totally anonymous and its not linked to your name or any identifiable personal information,” said Warsh.

Travis is also recommending people to start some of this process on their own.

"Start to quarantine if you know what your test results are. If you know positives you’ve been in close contact with, start gathering that information, said Travis.

Health officials said you can help them by following the protocols such as wear a mask, keep your distance and wash your hands.

Warsh said more than 30,000 people downloaded the MI COVID alert app by Monday morning.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Michigan Attorney General and others condemn voter intimidation

Updated: 10 minutes ago
|
By Gabrielle Reed
Eight state attorney generals condemn voter intimidation

News

Washtenaw County Health Department lifts stay-in-place order for students

Updated: 38 minutes ago
|
By Gabrielle Reed
Washtenaw County Health Department is lifting the two-week public health emergency stay-in-place order for University of Michigan undergraduate students.

Alert Bar

Donald Trump and Mike Pence hold a rally in Traverse City

Updated: 45 minutes ago
|
By WILX News 10
The rally is taking place the night before the general election.

News

Connor Heyward speaks about MSU win

Updated: 53 minutes ago
As we saw in Saturday’s win against Michigan, Michigan State University has a very talented roster.

Latest News

News

Jackson Public Schools switches to remote learning

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WILX News 10
Jackson Public Schools Superintendent Jeff Beal has confirmed that the district will be going virtual.

News

Rep. Slotkin and Ivanka Trump make stops in Michigan

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Kylie Khan
As Election Day nears, candidates are still very active in Michigan.

News

Michigan rapper Eminem endorses Biden with campaign video

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Gabrielle Reed
Detroit-born rapper Eminem, who is most known for the ground-breaking movie "Eight Mile," has endorsed a presidential candidate.

News

Lansing poll workers preprocess absentee ballots

Updated: 2 hours ago
Dozens of workers have been preprocessing the ballots in order to save time in counting the votes tomorrow.

News

Health officials confirm 1,744 coronavirus cases in schools

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WILX News 10
As of November 2, Michigan health officials are now tracking coronavirus outbreaks occurring in schools, universities, and related facilities.

News

Governor Whitmer recognizing election workers with Election Hero Day

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Jake Vigna
According to the Governor’s office, the day is dedicated to the hardworking, dedicated election administrators and poll workers who ensure that every Michigan voter can cast their vote with confidence in this year’s election as we continue to fight the COVID-19 pandemic.