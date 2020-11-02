Governor Whitmer recognizing election workers with Election Hero Day

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Governor Whitmer is taking her time to recognize and thank election workers, proclaiming today, November 2, 2020 as Election Hero Day in Michigan.

Whitmer says the day is dedicated to the hardworking, dedicated election administrators and poll workers who ensure that every Michigan voter can cast their vote with confidence in this year’s election as we continue to fight the COVID-19 pandemic.

“This year’s election has been unlike anything we have seen in our lifetimes. The COVID-19 pandemic has created unprecedented challenges to our election process and these heroes have stepped up to ensure Michiganders can participate in our Democracy,” said Governor Whitmer.

The Governor’s office says more than 2.8 million Michigan citizens have already voted in the Nov. 3 election. That’s more than half the 5.08 million total turnout in the 2008 presidential election, which was the highest turnout in Michigan history.

“I urge everyone to continue to do their part to keep both themselves and our election and poll workers safe. As always, wear a mask, stay at least six feet apart and wash your hands frequently. Democracy is a team sport, and we all have a part to play in this election," said Governor Whitmer.

For those who still plan to vote in person on Election Day, clerk’s offices, polling places and election workers will be supplied with protective equipment and hygiene supplies, and will follow protocols to protect voters from COVID-19.

“I am so grateful to the more than 30,000 Michiganders who have volunteered to serve as election workers through our Democracy MVP campaign, and I thank Governor Whitmer for recognizing their heroic service to our democracy,” said Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson.

The Governor’s office suggests voters to not mail absentee ballots this close to the election. Instead, voters should bring their ballot to their city or township clerk’s office or ballot drop box. They may also have an immediate family or a member of their household do so for them. All ballots must be received by the voter’s city or township clerk by 8 p.m. on Election Day, Nov. 3.

Voters can track their absentee ballot and find their clerk’s hours, locations and drop boxes at Michigan.gov/Vote.

