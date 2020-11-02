Advertisement

Florida 2000 and the potential for a recount repeat

By Kyle Midura
Published: Nov. 2, 2020 at 10:26 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - When polls close tomorrow the counting will begin. When we will know who won the presidency is anyone’s guess.

Twenty years ago, the presidential race between Republican George W. Bush and Democrat Al Gore hung in the balance for 36 days.

In his book The Perfect Tie: The True Story of the 2000 Presidential Election, Claremont McKenna College Political Science Professor Andrew Busch tracked every turn.

“If they won Florida they were going to win the election, and if they lost Florida they were going to lose the election,” he said.

TV networks bungled election night results, a machine recount tightened the race, and ballot inspections started and stopped like a game of red-light green-light. Lawyers for the candidates wrangled over deadlines, confusing ballots, and which votes should count.

On December 12th, the U.S. Supreme Court -- split along conservative and liberal lines -- issued a 5-4 decision halting a statewide recount, effectively settling the race. Florida belonged to Bush, the official margin: 537 votes.

Asked if he could foresee a similar process playing out again this year, 20 years later, “I would never rule out the possibility,” said Busch, “there are many ways that things can go awry."

If razor close results in a state or two could tilt the election, Busch said the chances of long fight may be higher than usual.

Battles over deadlines and how to validate absentee votes are already tying up courts and both campaigns have armies of attorneys ready to deploy.

“The election administrator’s prayer: please let the margins be wide,” said Sec. of State Maggie Toulouse Oliver (D-New Mexico).

Toulouse Oliver leads the National Association of Secretaries of State. She said after the 2000 election, states wrote clearer standards and dumped problematic voting systems, leaving them better equipped to ensure every valid ballot counts.

“There’s no doubt that states are better prepared,” she said. She noted that fights over mail-in ballots represent the new frontier for a potential contested election.

New rules and transparency may help a divided America trust the election’s integrity. But, if election officials misreport results, the press calls a race too early, or politicians cry fraud, voters' fragile faith could break.

In Wash, I’m KM.

Copyright 2020 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Decision 2020

Decision 2020: Democrat looks to flip Michigan’s 4th Congressional District

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Kylie Khan
Former educator Jerry Hilliard,(D), is running against incumbent Congressman John Moolenaar, (R), to represent Michigan’s 4th Congressional District.

Decision 2020

Decision 2020: Attorney and museum director vie for seat in state House

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Kylie Khan
Michigan’s House of Representatives 58th District is up for grabs this November.

Decision 2020

Decision 2020: Republican John James challenges Senator Gary Peters

Updated: Oct. 29, 2020 at 10:12 AM EDT
|
By Kylie Khan
Incumbent Senator Gary Peters will face Republican John James in the November election.

VOD Recordings

East Lansing cracks down on outdoor gathering sizes

Updated: Oct. 29, 2020 at 9:21 AM EDT
News 10 at 6 a.m.

Decision 2020

Decision 2020: Salman Rais in state rep. race against Graham Filler

Updated: Oct. 28, 2020 at 10:44 AM EDT
|
By Kylie Khan
State Representative Graham Filler, (R-DeWitt), is running for re-election after his first term in the House.

Latest News

Decision 2020

Everything you need to know ahead of Election Day

Updated: Oct. 28, 2020 at 9:40 AM EDT
|
By Jake Draugelis, Gabrielle Reed and Krystle Holleman
Masks, guns, IDs, straight ticket? Your Election Day questions are answered here.

VOD Recordings

Nessel to appeal open carry at polls ruling

Updated: Oct. 28, 2020 at 7:31 AM EDT
News 10 at 5 a.m.

News

Vice President Pence returned to Michigan, stopping in Flint

Updated: Oct. 27, 2020 at 1:14 PM EDT
|
By Jake Draugelis
Vice President Mike Pence campaigned on behalf of the Trump-Pence campaign.

News

Decision 2020: Voters to choose 8th Congressional District representative

Updated: Oct. 27, 2020 at 11:05 AM EDT
|
By Kylie Khan
Congresswoman Elissa Slotkin is looking to hold on to her seat as Michigan’s 8th Congressional District representative.

VOD Recordings

Michiganders wait in line overnight to get spots at President Trump's rally

Updated: Oct. 27, 2020 at 8:34 AM EDT
News 10 at 6 a.m.

VOD Recordings

Trump set to hold rally in Lansing area Tuesday

Updated: Oct. 27, 2020 at 8:30 AM EDT
News 10 at 6 a.m.