Dunkin’ and Baskin-Robbins are getting a new parent company

(WILX) - Inspire Brands has bought the two chains for $11.3 billion dollars. The amount makes the transaction one of the largest ever.

“Dunkin' and Baskin-Robbins are category leaders with more than 70 years of rich heritage, and together they are two of the most iconic restaurant brands in the world,” said Paul Brown, co-founder and CEO of Inspire Brands, in a statement. “By joining Inspire, these brands will add complementary guest experiences and occasions to our current portfolio.”

With this deal Inspire acquires more than 12,000 Dunkin' locations and nearly 8,000 Baskin-Robbins

“This team’s grit and determination has enabled us to deliver outsized performance,” Dave Hoffmann, chief executive officer of Dunkin', said in the statement announcing the deal. “During the global pandemic, we have stood tall.”

Inspire already owns several chains including Arby’s, Buffalo Wild Wings, Jimmy John’s, and Sonic.

The transaction is expected to close by the end of 2020.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.