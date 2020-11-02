Decision 2020: U.S. Rep. Jack Bergman faces challenge from Democrat Dana Ferguson
Nov. 2, 2020
(WILX) - Incumbent Rep. Jack Bergman is campaigning to keep Northern Michigan a red district. Dana Alan Ferguson, his Democratic challenger, is running to replace him in Michigan’s 1st Congressional District.
According to the Cook Political Report Partisan Voting Index, the 1st Congressional District is strongly Republican, trending +9 points red.
