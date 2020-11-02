Advertisement

Decision 2020: U.S. Rep. Jack Bergman faces challenge from Democrat Dana Ferguson

(WILX)
By Jake Draugelis
Published: Nov. 2, 2020 at 3:51 PM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WILX) - Incumbent Rep. Jack Bergman is campaigning to keep Northern Michigan a red district. Dana Alan Ferguson, his Democratic challenger, is running to replace him in Michigan’s 1st Congressional District.

According to the Cook Political Report Partisan Voting Index, the 1st Congressional District is strongly Republican, trending +9 points red.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Decision 2020

Decision 2020: Justin Amash will have his position filled by a political newcomer

Updated: 7 minutes ago
|
By Jake Draugelis
U.S. Rep. Justin Amash was initially a Republican, although he left the party in 2019 after several clashes with Donald Trump and the Republican Party.

Decision 2020

Decision 2020: Pastor running against incumbent for 2nd congressional seat

Updated: 26 minutes ago
|
By Jake Draugelis
Michigan’s 2nd Congressional District includes Lake, Muskegon, Newaygo, Oceana, and Ottawa counties and areas of Allegan, Kent, and Mason.

Decision 2020

Decision 2020: Democrat looks to flip Michigan’s 4th Congressional District

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Kylie Khan
Former educator Jerry Hilliard,(D), is running against incumbent Congressman John Moolenaar, (R), to represent Michigan’s 4th Congressional District.

Decision 2020

Decision 2020: Attorney and museum director vie for seat in state House

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Kylie Khan
Michigan’s House of Representatives 58th District is up for grabs this November.

Latest News

News

Peters, James make final cases in Michigan’s Senate race

Updated: Nov. 1, 2020 at 7:00 AM EST
|
By Associated Press
Democratic Sen. Gary Peters and Republican challenger John James are making their final cases to the electorate in the closing days of a $100 million-plus duel.

National Politics

President Trump to visit Michigan three times in four days

Updated: Oct. 29, 2020 at 12:05 PM EDT
|
By Jake Draugelis
Both campaigns are heavily investing time in Michigan during the waning hours of the race.

Decision 2020

Decision 2020: Republican John James challenges Senator Gary Peters

Updated: Oct. 29, 2020 at 10:12 AM EDT
|
By Kylie Khan
Incumbent Senator Gary Peters will face Republican John James in the November election.

VOD Recordings

East Lansing cracks down on outdoor gathering sizes

Updated: Oct. 29, 2020 at 9:21 AM EDT
News 10 at 6 a.m.

News

Secretary Benson: “We are ready” for Election Day

Updated: Oct. 28, 2020 at 4:12 PM EDT
|
By Kylie Khan
Michigan’s top leaders are reassuring voters the polls will be safe on Election Day and their vote will be counted accurately.

Decision 2020

Decision 2020: Salman Rais in state rep. race against Graham Filler

Updated: Oct. 28, 2020 at 10:44 AM EDT
|
By Kylie Khan
State Representative Graham Filler, (R-DeWitt), is running for re-election after his first term in the House.