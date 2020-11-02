Decision 2020: Two spots open on Michigan State University Board of Trustees

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Voters will choose two Michigan State University Trustees this November.

Trustee Joel Ferguson has chosen not to seek another term and instead focus on his development projects. Trustee Brian Mosallam, (D), is looking to be re-elected for another eight-year term.

Mosallam is just finishing up his first eight-year term. He serves on several boards and business organizations including serving as the co-chair of the Detroit-Wayne County Stadium Authority. He, his wife and two children live in Dearborn.

A quote on his reelection website says, “There is no doubt that a lot has happened at our university during the time that I have been on the board. I will be the first to tell you that there are things that happened that I wish hadn’t. This said, I believe that one’s true character comes out when one is tested.”

Democrat Rema Ella Vassar, a former teacher and administrator, is running as well. Her daughter is currently a sophomore at MSU. Some of her goals include affordability, student safety and resources for healing.

Republican Pat O’Keefe has worked in the field of crisis management and as a forensic accountant. His website says he will “protect free speech for all members of the campus community.” He believes Michigan students should be prioritized for admission over out-of-state students, since MSU is funded by the state.

Former state senator and lawyer Tonya Schuitmaker, (R), does not have a campaign website; however, she wrote on Facebook that her focus will be “advancing conservative principles to produce a stronger future for MSU graduates, safety and security on campus, and affordability for students and families.”

There are several third party candidates on the ballot including Will Tyler White, (Libertarian), Janet Sanger, (US Taxpayers), John Paul Sanger, (US Taxpayers), Brandon Hu, (Green), Robin Lea Laurain, (Green), Bridgette Abraham-Guzman, (Natural Law).

The positions are eight-year terms.

