Decision 2020: Pastor running against incumbent for 2nd congressional seat
Published: Nov. 2, 2020 at 4:13 PM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
(WILX) - West Michigan’s representative in the U.S. House of Representatives, Bill Huizenga, has been in the position for five terms. He is now seeking a sixth in a race against Bryan Berghoef, a pastor of the Holland United Church of Christ.
Huizenga is a Republican from Zeeland, Berghoef is a Democrat from Holland.
Michigan’s 2nd Congressional District includes Lake, Muskegon, Newaygo, Oceana, and Ottawa counties and areas of Allegan, Kent, and Mason.
