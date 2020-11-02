Decision 2020: Pastor running against incumbent for 2nd congressional seat

(WILX) - West Michigan’s representative in the U.S. House of Representatives, Bill Huizenga, has been in the position for five terms. He is now seeking a sixth in a race against Bryan Berghoef, a pastor of the Holland United Church of Christ.

Huizenga is a Republican from Zeeland, Berghoef is a Democrat from Holland.

Michigan’s 2nd Congressional District includes Lake, Muskegon, Newaygo, Oceana, and Ottawa counties and areas of Allegan, Kent, and Mason.

