Decision 2020: Levin faces Langworth for a long-held seat

Michigan’s 9th Congressional District (WILX) - U.S. Rep. Andy Levin, a Democrat from Bloomfield Twp., is looking to keep his congressional seat in a race against Republican challenger Charles Langworthy in the Nov. 3 election.

Levin won the seat in 2018, replacing his father who represented the district for 18 terms prior. If Levin wins the district will be represented by the family for a 20 terms.

Langworthy, Levin’s Republican rival, is a realtor in Lake Orion.

The 9th Congressional District spans portions of northern Oakland and Macomb counties.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.