Decision 2020: Levin faces Langworth for a long-held seat
Published: Nov. 2, 2020 at 6:41 PM EST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Michigan’s 9th Congressional District (WILX) - U.S. Rep. Andy Levin, a Democrat from Bloomfield Twp., is looking to keep his congressional seat in a race against Republican challenger Charles Langworthy in the Nov. 3 election.
Levin won the seat in 2018, replacing his father who represented the district for 18 terms prior. If Levin wins the district will be represented by the family for a 20 terms.
Langworthy, Levin’s Republican rival, is a realtor in Lake Orion.
The 9th Congressional District spans portions of northern Oakland and Macomb counties.
