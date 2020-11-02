Decision 2020: Kimberly Bizon and Lisa McClain face off in 10th Congressional District race

Michigan’s 10th Congressional District (WILX) - The 10th Congressional district will have a new representative in Congress elected on Nov. 3, as the incumbent is not running. The two candidates in a race for the position are Republican Lisa McClain and Democrat Kimberly Bizon.

McClain is the senior vice president the financial services company Hantz Group.

Bizon is an environmental activist and the web and interactive director at Sussman Agency.

The 10th is considered a safely Republican seat, but both candidates won their primaries by a comfortable margin.

