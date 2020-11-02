Decision 2020: Justin Amash will have his position filled by a political newcomer

(WILX) - U.S. Rep. Justin Amash was initially a Republican, although he left the party in 2019 after several clashes with Donald Trump and the Republican Party. Earlier this year he announced that he would not be pursuing another term in the seat.

The race to replace Amash in Congress is led by two newcomers: 32-year-old Army veteran Peter Meijer (R) and 38-year-old attorney Hillary Scholten (D.)

