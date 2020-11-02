Advertisement

Decision 2020: Fred Upton racing against State Rep. Hoadley, others

(WILX)
By Jake Draugelis
Published: Nov. 2, 2020 at 5:34 PM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Michigan’s 6th Congressional District (WILX) - State Rep. Jon Hoadley, D-Kalamazoo, is among those seeking to unseat U.S. Rep. Fred Upton, R-St. Joseph, to represent Michigan’s 6th Congressional District.

The district has been a reliably Republican vote for mans years, with Upton is seeking his 18th consecutive term this election. Hoadley is seen as the biggest challenge to Upton for his political experience.

The other challengers appearing on the ballot are Libertarian Jeff Depoy, and Green Party candidate John Lawrence. Depoy is a Machinist and Lawrence is a medical dispatcher.

